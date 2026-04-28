Spencer Torkelson And Tigers Square Off Against Braves On April 28

Torkelson is hitting for a .236 BA, .364 OBP and .472 SLG with a 28% strikeout rate and a 15.9% walk rate. His OPS is .836 and he has scored 11 runs. In 107 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 12 runs. He collected three extra-base hits in his last appearance (3 for 4 with two doubles, a home run and an RBI) against the Reds.

Martin Perez makes the start for the Braves, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 2.70 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 23 1/3 innings pitched.

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