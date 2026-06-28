Spencer Torkelson And Tigers Square Off Against Astros On June 28

Torkelson is hitting for a .207 BA, .308 OBP and .404 SLG with a 32.6% strikeout rate and an 11.3% walk rate. His OPS is .712 and he has scored 31 runs. In 319 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 32 runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Astros.

The Astros will send Hunter Brown (1-0) to make his fifth start of the season. He is 1-0 with a 1.40 ERA and 28 strikeouts through 19 1/3 innings pitched.

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