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Spencer Torkelson
Detroit Tigers

Spencer Torkelson

Detroit Tigers • #20 1B

Spencer Torkelson And Tigers Face Astros On June 26

Spencer Torkelson and his Detroit Tigers will face the Houston Astros at Comerica Park, on Friday, June 26 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Torkelson has +400 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Torkelson is hitting for a .209 BA, .307 OBP and .407 SLG with a 32.6% strikeout rate and an 11.3% walk rate. His OPS is .714 and he has scored 30 runs. In 310 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 31 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Astros.

The Astros are sending Spencer Arrighetti (7-3) to the mound for his 13th start of the season. He is 7-3 with a 3.13 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Spencer Torkelson

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