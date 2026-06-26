Spencer Torkelson And Tigers Face Astros On June 26

Torkelson is hitting for a .209 BA, .307 OBP and .407 SLG with a 32.6% strikeout rate and an 11.3% walk rate. His OPS is .714 and he has scored 30 runs. In 310 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 31 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Astros.

The Astros are sending Spencer Arrighetti (7-3) to the mound for his 13th start of the season. He is 7-3 with a 3.13 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings pitched.

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