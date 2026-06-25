Spencer Torkelson And Tigers Face Astros On June 25

Torkelson is hitting for a .211 BA, .310 OBP and .411 SLG with a 32.2% strikeout rate and an 11.4% walk rate. His OPS is .722 and he has scored 30 runs. In 307 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 31 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Yankees.

Tatsuya Imai (4-3) gets the starting nod for the Astros in his 11th start of the season. He has a 6.15 ERA in 41 2/3 innings pitched, with 48 strikeouts.

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