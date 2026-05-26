Spencer Torkelson And Tigers Square Off Against Angels On May 26

Torkelson is hitting for a .202 BA, .312 OBP and .382 SLG with a 31.2% strikeout rate and a 12.9% walk rate. His OPS is .693 and he has scored 17 runs. In 202 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 20 runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Orioles.

Jack Kochanowicz (2-3 with a 4.55 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 57 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Angels, his 11th of the season.

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