Spencer Strider And Braves Play Reds On May 31
Spencer Strider will get the start for his Atlanta Braves against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, on Sunday, May 31 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Strider has -122 odds to total over 6.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Strider is 3-0 with a 3.46 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Tuesday when he threw five innings against the Boston Red Sox, surrendering three earned runs while giving up three hits.
The Reds are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.