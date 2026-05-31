Spencer Strider And Braves Play Reds On May 31

Strider is 3-0 with a 3.46 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Tuesday when he threw five innings against the Boston Red Sox, surrendering three earned runs while giving up three hits.

The Reds are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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