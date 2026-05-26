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Spencer Strider
Atlanta Braves

Spencer Strider

Atlanta Braves • #99 SP

Spencer Strider And Braves Face Red Sox On May 26

Spencer Strider will get the start for the Atlanta Braves against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, on Tuesday, May 26 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Strider has +118 odds to total over 6.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Strider is 2-0 with a 3.00 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Thursday when he tossed 6 1/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Red Sox are averaging 3.7 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Spencer Strider

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