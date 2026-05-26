Spencer Strider And Braves Face Red Sox On May 26

Strider is 2-0 with a 3.00 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Thursday when he tossed 6 1/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Red Sox are averaging 3.7 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.

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