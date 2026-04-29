Spencer Steer And Reds Play Rockies On April 29

Steer is hitting for a .217 BA, .291 OBP and .435 SLG with a 26.2% strikeout rate and a 6.8% walk rate. His OPS is .726 and he has scored 12 runs. In 103 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in eight runs. In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Rockies.

Tomoyuki Sugano (2-1) gets the starting nod for the Rockies in his sixth start of the season. He has a 3.42 ERA in 26 1/3 innings pitched, with 19 strikeouts.

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