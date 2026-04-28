Spencer Steer And Reds Take On Rockies On April 28
Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds will square off against the Colorado Rockies at Great American Ball Park, on Tuesday, April 28 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Steer has +410 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Steer is hitting for a .216 BA, .293 OBP and .409 SLG with a 27.3% strikeout rate and a 7.1% walk rate. His OPS is .702 and he has scored 11 runs. In 99 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in six runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Tigers.
Kyle Freeland (1-1 with a 2.30 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rockies, his fourth of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.