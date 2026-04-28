Spencer Steer And Reds Take On Rockies On April 28

Steer is hitting for a .216 BA, .293 OBP and .409 SLG with a 27.3% strikeout rate and a 7.1% walk rate. His OPS is .702 and he has scored 11 runs. In 99 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in six runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Tigers.

Kyle Freeland (1-1 with a 2.30 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rockies, his fourth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.