Spencer Steer And Reds Square Off Against Brewers On June 22

Steer is hitting for a .240 BA, .322 OBP and .430 SLG with a 22.6% strikeout rate and a 9.9% walk rate. His OPS is .752 and he has scored 44 runs. In 292 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 31 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Yankees.

Brandon Woodruff (2-1) takes the mound for the Brewers in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 3.60 ERA in 30 2/3 innings pitched, with 25 strikeouts.

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