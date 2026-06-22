Spencer Steer And Reds Square Off Against Brewers On June 22
Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds will face the Milwaukee Brewers at Great American Ball Park, on Monday, June 22 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Steer has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Steer is hitting for a .240 BA, .322 OBP and .430 SLG with a 22.6% strikeout rate and a 9.9% walk rate. His OPS is .752 and he has scored 44 runs. In 292 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 31 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Yankees.
Brandon Woodruff (2-1) takes the mound for the Brewers in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 3.60 ERA in 30 2/3 innings pitched, with 25 strikeouts.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.