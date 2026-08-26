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Spencer Jones
New York Yankees

Spencer Jones

New York Yankees • #78 CF

Spencer Jones And Yankees Play Astros On Aug. 26

Spencer Jones and the New York Yankees will face the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium, on Wednesday, Aug. 26 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Jones has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Jones is hitting for a .233 BA, .313 OBP and .429 SLG with a 35.2% strikeout rate and a 9.9% walk rate. His OPS is .743 and he has scored 21 runs. In 182 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 22 runs. Jones has recorded eight steals on 10 attempts. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Astros.

Peter Lambert makes the start for the Astros, his 23rd of the season. He is 8-7 with a 3.68 ERA and 120 strikeouts in 122 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Spencer Jones

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