Spencer Jones And Yankees Play Astros On Aug. 26

Jones is hitting for a .233 BA, .313 OBP and .429 SLG with a 35.2% strikeout rate and a 9.9% walk rate. His OPS is .743 and he has scored 21 runs. In 182 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 22 runs. Jones has recorded eight steals on 10 attempts. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Astros.

Peter Lambert makes the start for the Astros, his 23rd of the season. He is 8-7 with a 3.68 ERA and 120 strikeouts in 122 1/3 innings pitched.

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