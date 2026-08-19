Spencer Horwitz And Pirates Take On Tigers On Aug. 19

Horwitz is hitting for a .260 BA, .367 OBP and .413 SLG with a 14.3% strikeout rate and a 12.8% walk rate. His OPS is .781 and he has scored 37 runs. In 343 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 38 runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Tigers.

The Tigers will look to Jackson Jobe (1-1) in his third start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.