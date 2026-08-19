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Spencer Horwitz
Pittsburgh Pirates

Spencer Horwitz

Pittsburgh Pirates • #2 1B

Spencer Horwitz And Pirates Take On Tigers On Aug. 19

Spencer Horwitz and the Pittsburgh Pirates will face the Detroit Tigers at PNC Park, on Wednesday, Aug. 19 at 12:35 p.m. ET. Horwitz has +560 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Horwitz is hitting for a .260 BA, .367 OBP and .413 SLG with a 14.3% strikeout rate and a 12.8% walk rate. His OPS is .781 and he has scored 37 runs. In 343 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 38 runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Tigers.

The Tigers will look to Jackson Jobe (1-1) in his third start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Spencer Horwitz

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