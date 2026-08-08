Spencer Horwitz And Pirates Face Mets On Aug. 8

Horwitz is hitting for a .271 BA, .373 OBP and .436 SLG with a 14.2% strikeout rate and a 13% walk rate. His OPS is .810 and he has scored 36 runs. In 316 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 37 runs. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 4 against the Mets.

The Mets will send Robert Stock (0-1) out for his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.