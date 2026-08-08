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Spencer Horwitz
Pittsburgh Pirates

Spencer Horwitz

Pittsburgh Pirates • #2 1B

Spencer Horwitz And Pirates Face Mets On Aug. 8

Spencer Horwitz and his Pittsburgh Pirates will face the New York Mets at PNC Park, on Saturday, Aug. 8 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Horwitz has +500 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday evening.

What It Means

Horwitz is hitting for a .271 BA, .373 OBP and .436 SLG with a 14.2% strikeout rate and a 13% walk rate. His OPS is .810 and he has scored 36 runs. In 316 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 37 runs. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 4 against the Mets.

The Mets will send Robert Stock (0-1) out for his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Spencer Horwitz

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