Spencer Horwitz And Pirates Face Mariners On June 25

Horwitz is hitting for a .280 BA, .386 OBP and .455 SLG with a 13.6% strikeout rate and a 13.6% walk rate. His OPS is .842 and he has scored 36 runs. In 295 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 33 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 1) against the Mariners.

Bryce Miller gets the start for the Mariners, his seventh of the season. He is 3-1 with a 1.58 ERA and 43 strikeouts through 40 2/3 innings pitched.

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