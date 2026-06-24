Spencer Horwitz And Pirates Face Mariners On June 24

Horwitz is hitting for a .282 BA, .386 OBP and .457 SLG with a 13.7% strikeout rate and a 13.3% walk rate. His OPS is .843 and he has scored 36 runs. In 293 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 33 runs. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 5 against the Mariners.

Bryan Woo gets the start for the Mariners, his 16th of the season. He is 6-5 with a 3.94 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 89 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.