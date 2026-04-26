Spencer Arrighetti And Astros Square Off Against Yankees On April 26

Arrighetti is 2-0 with a 2.45 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 11 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Monday when he tossed five innings against the Cleveland Guardians, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Yankees are averaging 5.3 runs per game this season, with 3.2 extra base hits and 1.6 home runs per game.

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