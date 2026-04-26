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Spencer Arrighetti
Houston Astros

Spencer Arrighetti

Houston Astros • #41 RP

Spencer Arrighetti And Astros Square Off Against Yankees On April 26

Spencer Arrighetti will get the start for his Houston Astros against the New York Yankees at Daikin Park, on Sunday, April 26 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Arrighetti has -112 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Arrighetti is 2-0 with a 2.45 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 11 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Monday when he tossed five innings against the Cleveland Guardians, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Yankees are averaging 5.3 runs per game this season, with 3.2 extra base hits and 1.6 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Spencer Arrighetti

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