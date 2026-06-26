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Spencer Arrighetti
Houston Astros

Spencer Arrighetti

Houston Astros • #41 RP

Spencer Arrighetti And Astros Play Tigers On June 26

Spencer Arrighetti will get the start for his Houston Astros against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, on Friday, June 26 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Arrighetti has -106 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Arrighetti is 7-3 with a 3.13 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Saturday when he threw six innings against the Cleveland Guardians, surrendering six earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Tigers are averaging 4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Spencer Arrighetti

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