Spencer Arrighetti And Astros Play Tigers On June 26

Arrighetti is 7-3 with a 3.13 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Saturday when he threw six innings against the Cleveland Guardians, surrendering six earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Tigers are averaging 4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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