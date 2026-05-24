Sonny Gray And Red Sox Square Off Against Twins On May 24

Gray is 5-1 with a 2.93 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Monday when he threw six innings against the Kansas City Royals, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.

The Twins are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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