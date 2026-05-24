Sonny Gray And Red Sox Square Off Against Twins On May 24
Sonny Gray will get the start for his Boston Red Sox against the Minnesota Twins at Fenway Park, on Sunday, May 24 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Gray has +106 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Gray is 5-1 with a 2.93 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Monday when he threw six innings against the Kansas City Royals, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
The Twins are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.