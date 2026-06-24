Sonny Gray And Red Sox Play Rockies On June 24

Gray is 9-1 with a 2.95 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 76 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw seven innings against the Colorado Rockies, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.

The Rockies are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, collecting 3 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.