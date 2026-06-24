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Sonny Gray
Boston Red Sox

Sonny Gray

Boston Red Sox • #54 SP

Sonny Gray And Red Sox Play Rockies On June 24

Sonny Gray will get the start for the Boston Red Sox against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, on Wednesday, June 24 at 3:10 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Gray is 9-1 with a 2.95 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 76 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw seven innings against the Colorado Rockies, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.

The Rockies are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, collecting 3 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
Sonny Gray

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