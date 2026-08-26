Sonny Gray And Red Sox Square Off Against Marlins On Aug. 26

Gray is 16-3 with a 2.79 ERA and 123 strikeouts in 138 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Friday when he threw six innings against the San Francisco Giants, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The Marlins are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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