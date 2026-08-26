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Sonny Gray
Boston Red Sox

Sonny Gray

Boston Red Sox • #54 SP

Sonny Gray And Red Sox Square Off Against Marlins On Aug. 26

Sonny Gray will get the start for his Boston Red Sox against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park, on Wednesday, Aug. 26 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Gray has -111 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Gray is 16-3 with a 2.79 ERA and 123 strikeouts in 138 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Friday when he threw six innings against the San Francisco Giants, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The Marlins are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Sonny Gray

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