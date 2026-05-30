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Sonny Gray
Boston Red Sox

Sonny Gray

Boston Red Sox • #54 SP

Sonny Gray And Red Sox Take On Guardians On May 30

Sonny Gray will get the start for the Boston Red Sox against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, on Saturday, May 30 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Gray has -158 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Gray is 5-1 with a 3.27 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 44 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Sunday when he threw four innings against the Minnesota Twins, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Guardians are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Sonny Gray

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