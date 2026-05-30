Sonny Gray And Red Sox Take On Guardians On May 30

Gray is 5-1 with a 3.27 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 44 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Sunday when he threw four innings against the Minnesota Twins, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Guardians are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.