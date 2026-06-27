Slade Cecconi And Guardians Square Off Against Mariners On June 27

Cecconi is 3-6 with a 4.48 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 84 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed six innings against the Houston Astros, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Mariners are averaging 4 runs per game this season, with 2.5 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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