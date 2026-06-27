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Slade Cecconi
Cleveland Guardians

Slade Cecconi

Cleveland Guardians • #44 SP

Slade Cecconi And Guardians Square Off Against Mariners On June 27

Slade Cecconi will get the start for the Cleveland Guardians against the Seattle Mariners at Progressive Field, on Saturday, June 27 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Cecconi has +110 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Cecconi is 3-6 with a 4.48 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 84 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed six innings against the Houston Astros, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Mariners are averaging 4 runs per game this season, with 2.5 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Slade Cecconi

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