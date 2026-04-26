Slade Cecconi And Guardians Play Blue Jays On April 26

Cecconi is 0-3 with a 6.20 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Monday when he threw five innings against the Houston Astros, surrendering six earned runs while allowing 10 hits.

The Blue Jays are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

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