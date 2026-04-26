Slade Cecconi And Guardians Play Blue Jays On April 26
Slade Cecconi will get the start for the Cleveland Guardians against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, on Sunday, April 26 at 1:37 p.m. ET. Cecconi has -125 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Cecconi is 0-3 with a 6.20 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Monday when he threw five innings against the Houston Astros, surrendering six earned runs while allowing 10 hits.
The Blue Jays are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.