Simeon Woods Richardson And Twins Take On Rays On April 26

Woods Richardson is 0-3 with a 5.96 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he tossed five innings against the New York Mets, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.

The Rays are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, collecting 2.5 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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