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Shota Imanaga
Chicago Cubs

Shota Imanaga

Chicago Cubs • #18 SP

Shota Imanaga And Cubs Face Phillies On April 21

Shota Imanaga will get the start for his Chicago Cubs against the Philadelphia Phillies at Wrigley Field, on Tuesday, April 21 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Imanaga has +114 odds to total over 6.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Imanaga is 1-1 with a 2.45 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed six innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.

The Phillies are averaging 3.5 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Shota Imanaga

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