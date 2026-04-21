Shota Imanaga And Cubs Face Phillies On April 21

Imanaga is 1-1 with a 2.45 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed six innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.

The Phillies are averaging 3.5 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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