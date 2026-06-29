Shota Imanaga And Cubs Take On Padres On June 29
Shota Imanaga will get the start for the Chicago Cubs against the San Diego Padres at Wrigley Field, on Monday, June 29 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Imanaga has -152 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Imanaga is 5-6 with a 4.40 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 92 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the New York Mets, surrendering four earned runs while allowing four hits.
The Padres are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.