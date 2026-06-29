Shota Imanaga And Cubs Take On Padres On June 29

Imanaga is 5-6 with a 4.40 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 92 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the New York Mets, surrendering four earned runs while allowing four hits.

The Padres are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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