Shota Imanaga And Cubs Face Mets On June 24

Imanaga is 4-6 with a 4.26 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 86 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Tuesday, June 16 when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.

The Mets are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.4 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.