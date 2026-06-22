Shota Imanaga And Cubs Take On Mets On June 22

Imanaga is 4-6 with a 4.26 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 86 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Tuesday when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.

The Mets are averaging 4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.4 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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