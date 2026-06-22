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Shota Imanaga
Chicago Cubs

Shota Imanaga

Chicago Cubs • #18 SP

Shota Imanaga And Cubs Take On Mets On June 22

Shota Imanaga will get the start for his Chicago Cubs against the New York Mets at Citi Field, on Monday, June 22 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Imanaga has +104 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Imanaga is 4-6 with a 4.26 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 86 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Tuesday when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.

The Mets are averaging 4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.4 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Shota Imanaga

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