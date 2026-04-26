Shota Imanaga And Cubs Face Dodgers On April 26

Imanaga is 2-1 with a 2.17 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he tossed seven innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.

The Dodgers are averaging 5.7 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.3 extra base hits and 1.6 home runs per game.

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