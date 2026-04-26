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Shota Imanaga
Chicago Cubs

Shota Imanaga

Chicago Cubs • #18 SP

Shota Imanaga And Cubs Face Dodgers On April 26

Shota Imanaga will get the start for his Chicago Cubs against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, on Sunday, April 26 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Imanaga has +114 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Imanaga is 2-1 with a 2.17 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he tossed seven innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.

The Dodgers are averaging 5.7 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.3 extra base hits and 1.6 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Shota Imanaga

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