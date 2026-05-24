Shota Imanaga And Cubs Face Astros On May 24

Imanaga is 4-4 with a 3.37 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Monday when he tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, surrendering eight earned runs while giving up nine hits.

The Astros are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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