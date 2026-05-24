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Shota Imanaga
Chicago Cubs

Shota Imanaga

Chicago Cubs • #18 SP

Shota Imanaga And Cubs Face Astros On May 24

Shota Imanaga will get the start for the Chicago Cubs against the Houston Astros at Wrigley Field, on Sunday, May 24 at 2:20 p.m. ET. Imanaga has -150 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Imanaga is 4-4 with a 3.37 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Monday when he tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, surrendering eight earned runs while giving up nine hits.

The Astros are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Shota Imanaga

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