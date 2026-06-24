Shohei Ohtani And Dodgers Take On Twins On June 24
Shohei Ohtani will get the start for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, on Wednesday, June 24 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Ohtani has +106 odds to total over 6.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Ohtani is 7-2 with a 1.47 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins while allowing hits.
The Twins are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, with 3 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.