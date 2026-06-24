Shohei Ohtani And Dodgers Take On Twins On June 24

Ohtani is 7-2 with a 1.47 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins while allowing hits.

The Twins are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, with 3 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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