Shohei Ohtani And Dodgers Play Twins On June 23

Ohtani is 7-2 with a 1.47 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Monday when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins while giving up hits.

The Twins are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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