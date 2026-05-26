Shohei Ohtani And Dodgers Square Off Against Rockies On May 26
Shohei Ohtani will get the start for his Los Angeles Dodgers against the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium, on Tuesday, May 26 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Ohtani has +260 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Ohtani is 4-2 with a 0.73 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 49 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies while giving up hits.
The Rockies are averaging 4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.