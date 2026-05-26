Shohei Ohtani And Dodgers Square Off Against Rockies On May 26

Ohtani is 4-2 with a 0.73 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 49 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies while giving up hits.

The Rockies are averaging 4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

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