Shohei Ohtani And Dodgers Square Off Against Phillies On May 31

Ohtani is 5-2 with a 0.82 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 55 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Sunday when he threw 2/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies while giving up hits.

The Phillies are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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