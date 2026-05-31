Shohei Ohtani And Dodgers Square Off Against Phillies On May 31
Shohei Ohtani will get the start for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Philadelphia Phillies at Dodger Stadium, on Sunday, May 31 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Ohtani has +300 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Ohtani is 5-2 with a 0.82 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 55 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Sunday when he threw 2/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies while giving up hits.
The Phillies are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.