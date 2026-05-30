Shohei Ohtani And Dodgers Square Off Against Phillies On May 30
Shohei Ohtani will get the start for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Philadelphia Phillies at Dodger Stadium, on Saturday, May 30 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Ohtani has +350 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Ohtani is 5-2 with a 0.82 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 55 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Saturday when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies while allowing hits.
The Phillies are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.