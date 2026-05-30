Shohei Ohtani And Dodgers Square Off Against Phillies On May 30

Ohtani is 5-2 with a 0.82 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 55 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Saturday when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies while allowing hits.

The Phillies are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.