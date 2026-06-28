Shohei Ohtani And Dodgers Play Padres On June 28

Ohtani is 8-2 with a 1.58 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 79 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Sunday when he threw 2/3 innings against the San Diego Padres while allowing hits.

The Padres are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 1.0 home run per game.

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