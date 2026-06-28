Shohei Ohtani And Dodgers Play Padres On June 28
Shohei Ohtani will get the start for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park, on Sunday, June 28 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Ohtani has +240 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Ohtani is 8-2 with a 1.58 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 79 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Sunday when he threw 2/3 innings against the San Diego Padres while allowing hits.
The Padres are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 1.0 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.