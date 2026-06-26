Shohei Ohtani And Dodgers Take On Padres On June 26

Ohtani is 8-2 with a 1.58 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 79 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Wednesday when he tossed six innings against the Minnesota Twins, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Padres are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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