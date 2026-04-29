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Shohei Ohtani
Los Angeles Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani

Los Angeles Dodgers • #17 LF

Shohei Ohtani And Dodgers Square Off Against Marlins On April 29

Shohei Ohtani will get the start for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Miami Marlins at Dodger Stadium, on Wednesday, April 29 at 3:10 p.m. ET. Ohtani has +220 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Ohtani is 2-1 with a 0.60 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Wednesday when he tossed six innings against the Miami Marlins, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.

The Marlins are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Shohei Ohtani

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