Shohei Ohtani And Dodgers Square Off Against Marlins On April 29

Ohtani is 2-1 with a 0.60 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Wednesday when he tossed six innings against the Miami Marlins, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.

The Marlins are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.

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