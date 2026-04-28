Shohei Ohtani And Dodgers Play Marlins On April 28

Ohtani is 2-0 with a 0.38 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Tuesday when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Miami Marlins while allowing hits.

The Marlins are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.