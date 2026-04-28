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Shohei Ohtani
Los Angeles Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani

Los Angeles Dodgers • #17 LF

Shohei Ohtani And Dodgers Play Marlins On April 28

Shohei Ohtani will get the start for his Los Angeles Dodgers against the Miami Marlins at Dodger Stadium, on Tuesday, April 28 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Ohtani has -108 odds to total over 6.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Ohtani is 2-0 with a 0.38 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Tuesday when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Miami Marlins while allowing hits.

The Marlins are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Shohei Ohtani

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