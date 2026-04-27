Shohei Ohtani And Dodgers Play Marlins On April 27
Shohei Ohtani will get the start for his Los Angeles Dodgers against the Miami Marlins at Dodger Stadium, on Monday, April 27 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Ohtani has +194 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Ohtani is 2-0 with a 0.38 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Sunday when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs while allowing hits.
The Marlins are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.