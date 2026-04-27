Shohei Ohtani And Dodgers Play Marlins On April 27

Ohtani is 2-0 with a 0.38 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Sunday when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs while allowing hits.

The Marlins are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.