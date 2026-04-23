Shohei Ohtani And Dodgers Play Giants On April 23
Shohei Ohtani will get the start for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, on Thursday, April 23 at 3:45 p.m. ET. Ohtani has +285 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.
What It Means
Ohtani is 2-0 with a 0.38 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Thursday when he threw six scoreless innings against the San Francisco Giants while allowing five hits.
The Giants are averaging 3.4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.4 extra base hits and 0.6 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.