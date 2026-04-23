Shohei Ohtani And Dodgers Play Giants On April 23

Ohtani is 2-0 with a 0.38 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Thursday when he threw six scoreless innings against the San Francisco Giants while allowing five hits.

The Giants are averaging 3.4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.4 extra base hits and 0.6 home runs per game.

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