Shohei Ohtani And Dodgers Face Giants On April 22
Shohei Ohtani will get the start for his Los Angeles Dodgers against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, on Wednesday, April 22 at 9:45 p.m. ET. Ohtani has +290 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Ohtani is 2-0 with a 0.50 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw 2/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants while giving up hits.
The Giants are averaging 3.4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.4 extra base hits and 0.6 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.