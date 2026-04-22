Shohei Ohtani And Dodgers Face Giants On April 22

Ohtani is 2-0 with a 0.50 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw 2/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants while giving up hits.

The Giants are averaging 3.4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.4 extra base hits and 0.6 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.