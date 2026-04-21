Shohei Ohtani And Dodgers Take On Giants On April 21

Ohtani is 2-0 with a 0.50 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies while giving up hits.

The Giants are averaging 3.4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.5 extra base hits and 0.6 home runs per game.

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