Shohei Ohtani And Dodgers Square Off Against Diamondbacks On March 28
Shohei Ohtani will get the start for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium, on Saturday, March 28 at 9:10 p.m. ET. Ohtani has +176 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Ohtani went 1-1 with a 2.87 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched last season.
The Diamondbacks averaged 4.9 runs per game last year, with 3.3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.