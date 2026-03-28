Shohei Ohtani And Dodgers Square Off Against Diamondbacks On March 28

Ohtani went 1-1 with a 2.87 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched last season.

The Diamondbacks averaged 4.9 runs per game last year, with 3.3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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