Shohei Ohtani And Dodgers Face Diamondbacks On March 27
Shohei Ohtani will get the start for his Los Angeles Dodgers against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium, on Friday, March 27 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Ohtani has +186 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Ohtani went 1-1 with a 2.87 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched last year.
The Diamondbacks averaged 4.9 runs per game last season, while racking up 3.3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.