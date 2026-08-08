Shohei Ohtani And Dodgers Face Diamondbacks On Aug. 8
Shohei Ohtani will get the start for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, on Saturday, Aug. 8 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Ohtani has +255 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Ohtani is 8-2 with a 1.79 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 85 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw 2/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks while giving up hits.
The Diamondbacks are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.