Shohei Ohtani And Dodgers Square Off Against Cubs On April 26
Shohei Ohtani will get the start for his Los Angeles Dodgers against the Chicago Cubs at Dodger Stadium, on Sunday, April 26 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Ohtani has +205 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Ohtani is 2-0 with a 0.38 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Saturday when he threw 2/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs while giving up hits.
The Cubs are averaging 5.5 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.