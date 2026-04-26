Shohei Ohtani And Dodgers Square Off Against Cubs On April 26

Ohtani is 2-0 with a 0.38 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Saturday when he threw 2/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs while giving up hits.

The Cubs are averaging 5.5 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.