Shohei Ohtani And Dodgers Face Cubs On April 25
Shohei Ohtani will get the start for his Los Angeles Dodgers against the Chicago Cubs at Dodger Stadium, on Saturday, April 25 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Ohtani has +180 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Ohtani is 2-0 with a 0.38 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Saturday when he threw 2/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs while giving up hits.
The Cubs are averaging 5.6 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.