Shohei Ohtani And Dodgers Face Cubs On April 24
Shohei Ohtani will get the start for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Chicago Cubs at Dodger Stadium, on Friday, April 24 at 10:15 p.m. ET. Ohtani has +190 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Ohtani is 2-0 with a 0.38 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Thursday when he threw 2/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants while allowing hits.
The Cubs are averaging 5.6 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.