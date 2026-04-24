Shohei Ohtani And Dodgers Face Cubs On April 24

Ohtani is 2-0 with a 0.38 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Thursday when he threw 2/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants while allowing hits.

The Cubs are averaging 5.6 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.