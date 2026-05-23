Shohei Ohtani And Dodgers Square Off Against Brewers On May 23
Shohei Ohtani will get the start for his Los Angeles Dodgers against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, on Saturday, May 23 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Ohtani has +290 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Ohtani is 4-2 with a 0.73 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 49 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Friday when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers while allowing hits.
The Brewers are averaging 5 runs per game this season, collecting 2.5 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.