Shohei Ohtani And Dodgers Square Off Against Brewers On May 23

Ohtani is 4-2 with a 0.73 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 49 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Friday when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers while allowing hits.

The Brewers are averaging 5 runs per game this season, collecting 2.5 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.

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